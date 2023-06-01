“Ken Street Fighter 6”: Ken in Street Fighter 6: A Guide to Mastering His Moves, Combos, and Backstory

Learn to Play Ken in Street Fighter 6: A Guide

Street Fighter 6 boasts a diverse roster of new and returning fighters, each with their own unique moves, strategies, and stories. Ken, the second character to appear in the game, originated as a simple palette swap for Ryu. However, over the past 30+ years, Ken has developed into a formidable fighter with his own distinct playstyle. In this guide, we’ll take a closer look at how to play Ken in Street Fighter 6.

Ken: The Basics

Initially, Ken was similar to Ryu with some slight variations. However, over time, Ken evolved into more of a rush-down character, with his playstyle revolving around putting pressure on the opponent. In Street Fighter 5, Ken fully embraced this role, and in Street Fighter 6, he continues to be strongest when played this way. While Ken still has similar moves to Ryu, such as the Hadoken and Shoryuken, he has also added new moves like the Jinrai Kick and Dragonlash Kick, which are excellent tools for closing gaps and exerting pressure.

Ken’s Moves and Basic Combos

Ken has added some new moves to his classic repertoire, giving returning fans some new tools to play with. Here are Ken’s special moves, unique attacks, and some basic combos to help you get started:

Special Moves

Move Input Hadoken Down – Forward – Punch Shoryuken Forward – Down – Down/forward – Punch Tatsumaki Senpu-kyaku (Hurricane Kick) Down – Back – Kick Dragonlash Kick Forward – Down – Down/forward – Kick Jinrai Kick Down – Forward – Kick (followed by forward and any kick for follow-up)

Unique Attacks

Attack Input Chin Buster (Target Combo) Medium Punch – Heavy Punch Triple Flash Kicks Medium Kick x2 – Heavy Kick Quick Dash Any two kick buttons pressed together (followed by any kick for follow-up)

Super Arts

Art Input Dragonlash Flame (Down – Back/Down – Back)x2 – Kick Shippu Jinrai-Kyaku (Down – Forward/Down – Forward)x2 – Kick Shinryu Reppa (Critical Art) (Down – Forward/Down – Forward)x2 – Punch

Combos

Ken has a handful of key combos you should know. For instance, his crouching medium kick is an excellent way to begin a combo. Follow it up with a Hadoken, then add a Tatsumaki or a Shinryu Reppa, his Critical Art. For more damage, you can start a similar combo with Chin Buster, Ken’s target combo. This can lead right into a Shoryuken, a Super, or a Critical Art. You can also follow the medium/heavy punch with his Quick Dash, then complete the combo with a kick or a special attack. Ken’s standing medium kick is a great tool for poking and combos naturally into a second medium kick, followed by a heavy kick.

Ken’s Backstory

Ken Masters, like his friend and rival Ryu, is a lifelong martial artist. However, unlike Ryu, Ken comes from a wealthy American family and inherits the family business. While Ken is a world-champion fighter, he always feels a step behind Ryu in terms of martial arts skills.

By the time of Street Fighter 6, Ken has learned to move beyond his rivalry and friendship with Ryu and focus more on his wife and son. However, fighting remains a high priority for Ken, and while organizing a martial arts tournament in the developing nation of Nayshall, he gets caught up in a conspiracy to frame him for terrorism. Although he is cleared of the charges, Ken loses almost everything and must go into hiding to protect his family. He returns to fighting to learn about the plot that destroyed his reputation, cost him his company, and drove him from his family.

That concludes our guide on how to play Ken in Street Fighter 6. For more information on the game, check out our Street Fighter 6 commentator’s guide.

News Source : Dave McAdam

Source Link :How to play Ken in Street Fighter 6: Moves, combos & backstory/