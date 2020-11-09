Ken Towers Death -Dead :Former Grand Forks restaurant owner, teacher and coach Ken Towers has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Former Grand Forks restaurant owner, teacher and coach Ken Towers has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 8, 2020.
“Tom Schmitz on Twitter: “Former Grand Forks restaurant owner, teacher and coach Ken Towers dies at age 81 | Grand Forks Herald ”
Former Grand Forks restaurant owner, teacher and coach Ken Towers dies at age 81 | Grand Forks Herald https://t.co/27uHcbW8U5
— Tom Schmitz (@commishETBass) November 9, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.