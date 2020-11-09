Ken Towers Death -Dead :Former Grand Forks restaurant owner, teacher and coach Ken Towers has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 9, 2020
0 Comment

Ken Towers Death -Dead :Former Grand Forks restaurant owner, teacher and coach Ken Towers has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Former Grand Forks restaurant owner, teacher and coach Ken Towers has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 8, 2020.

“Tom Schmitz on Twitter: “Former Grand Forks restaurant owner, teacher and coach Ken Towers dies at age 81 | Grand Forks Herald ”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.