Ken Wilkinson Obituary – Death: Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Ken Wilkinson.A man who lived his life committed to the betterme…

RT @Sir__Walsingham: Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Ken Wilkinson.

A man who lived his life committed to the betterment of grassroots people and a man who had an unnerving commitment to the Union.

Ken, I feel it a privilege to have known you.

Rest easy, your service is done.

A true loss.

