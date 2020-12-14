Ken Wooley Death -Dead – Obituary : Ken Wooley has Died .

Ken Wooley Death -Dead – Obituary : Ken Wooley has Died .

Ken Wooley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

HelpASquaddie @HelpASquaddie Some of you may recall Ken Wooley who attended @HelpASquaddie and had a recent spell in hospital. Sad news to report that Ken, 89 has passed away. He was a former member of the South Staffs Regiment. Gone But Not Forgotten. We will remember his entertaining stories.

