Ken Wooley Death -Dead – Obituary : Ken Wooley has Died .
Ken Wooley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Some of you may recall Ken Wooley who attended @HelpASquaddie and had a recent spell in hospital.
Sad news to report that Ken, 89 has passed away. He was a former member of the South Staffs Regiment. Gone But Not Forgotten. We will remember his entertaining stories. pic.twitter.com/yFpobzPFbp
— HelpASquaddie (@HelpASquaddie) December 13, 2020
HelpASquaddie @HelpASquaddie Some of you may recall Ken Wooley who attended @HelpASquaddie and had a recent spell in hospital. Sad news to report that Ken, 89 has passed away. He was a former member of the South Staffs Regiment. Gone But Not Forgotten. We will remember his entertaining stories.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.