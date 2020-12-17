Kendall Pickering Death -Obituary – Dead : Central sophomore, and her father died in a car crash.
Kendall Pickering has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Kendall Pickering and her father Robert died in a car crash in North Carolina. They were visiting colleges when their car went off the road and hit a tree Tuesday night.
Posted by CBS Chicago on Wednesday, December 16, 2020
The Hinsdalean 7 hrs · Remembering Kendall. Hinsdale Central swim team members spent Wednesday afternoon tying red ribbons around Hinsdale trees in memory of Kendall Pickering. Kendall, a Central sophomore, and her father died in a car crash Tuesday in North Carolina. Obituary information will be published as soon as it’s available on The Hinsdalean’s web site.
Tributes
Tria Raimundo Seiler
Heartbreaking tragedy. Condolences to their friends & family.
Angelique Lopez
My heart and prayers go out to the Pickering family and friends. May Kendall and Mr. Pickering Rest In Peace.
Wasan Ahmad
Such a tragedy , so heartbreaking. Condolences to her family and
Such a tragic loss. Prayers to her family.
Christy Hernandez
So sad, praying for her family during this devastating time
Tracy Houff Anderson
Deepest sympathies to their family, friends and all who knew them. Taken too young.
Colleen Carroll
Condolences to her friends and family.
So heartbroken to hear this.
So, so sorry for her family and her friends. Keeping them in my thoughts and prayers.
Amity Brantner-Comiskey
Praying for this family. This is so tragic.
Andrea Bartkus Hayes
So sorry for the family and her swim family sending love
Laurie Kim Thomson
So very very sad. Our deepest sympathy.
Katie Vander Zanden
Sending prayers, love and strength. No words for such heartbreak.
Molly McClimon Watcke
Rest In Peace, Kendall and Mr. Pickering.
Molly Ranquist Bradley
Prayers for Kendall, her father, and their family!
Kari Meyer
My heart aches for her family and all those who had the honor of knowing her and her father.
Kim Wilcox Montiel
Lots of friends who will always remember Kendall, Kim. Big hug
Maureen MacDonald Heavner
Absolutely tragic… Praying for Kendall’s mother.
Patti McCauley Dazzo
So Tragic.. So Sorry for this unfathomable loss of your loved ones
Vivian Gutierrez
Our sincere condolences for the the family. Keeping them in our prayers during this difficult time.
Catherine Obrien
I’m so sorry. That’s awful prayers for your family
Prayers sent. I’m sorry about the loss of loved ones.
Maria Willis
Prayers go out to her family so sorry for your loss
Marissa Soltys
15 and visiting Colleges…
It definitely was their time to go.
Peace to the remaining family and friends.
So sorry for the loss of these two.
Kathleen Gunderson
Good God ! How sad and tragic ! Most sorrow for the family !
Tommy Lester
REST IN PEACE PRAYERS FOR FAMILY
