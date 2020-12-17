Kendall Pickering Death -Obituary – Dead : Central sophomore, and her father died in a car crash.

Kendall Pickering has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Kendall Pickering and her father Robert died in a car crash in North Carolina. They were visiting colleges when their car went off the road and hit a tree Tuesday night. Posted by CBS Chicago on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

The Hinsdalean 7 hrs · Remembering Kendall. Hinsdale Central swim team members spent Wednesday afternoon tying red ribbons around Hinsdale trees in memory of Kendall Pickering. Kendall, a Central sophomore, and her father died in a car crash Tuesday in North Carolina. Obituary information will be published as soon as it’s available on The Hinsdalean’s web site.

Tributes

Tria Raimundo Seiler

Heartbreaking tragedy. Condolences to their friends & family.

Angelique Lopez

My heart and prayers go out to the Pickering family and friends. May Kendall and Mr. Pickering Rest In Peace.

Such a tragedy , so heartbreaking. Condolences to her family and

Such a tragic loss. Prayers to her family.

So sad, praying for her family during this devastating time

Deepest sympathies to their family, friends and all who knew them. Taken too young.

Condolences to her friends and family.

So heartbroken to hear this.

So, so sorry for her family and her friends. Keeping them in my thoughts and prayers.

Praying for this family. This is so tragic.

So sorry for the family and her swim family sending love

So very very sad. Our deepest sympathy.

Sending prayers, love and strength. No words for such heartbreak.

Rest In Peace, Kendall and Mr. Pickering.

Prayers for Kendall, her father, and their family!

My heart aches for her family and all those who had the honor of knowing her and her father.

Lots of friends who will always remember Kendall, Kim. Big hug

Absolutely tragic… Praying for Kendall’s mother.

So Tragic.. So Sorry for this unfathomable loss of your loved ones

Our sincere condolences for the the family. Keeping them in our prayers during this difficult time.

I’m so sorry. That’s awful prayers for your family

Prayers sent. I’m sorry about the loss of loved ones.

Prayers go out to her family so sorry for your loss

15 and visiting Colleges…

It definitely was their time to go.

Peace to the remaining family and friends.

So sorry for the loss of these two.

Good God ! How sad and tragic ! Most sorrow for the family !

REST IN PEACE PRAYERS FOR FAMILY