“Kendrick Lamar Beyoncé Remix”: “Kendrick Lamar Collaborates with Beyoncé for Remix of “America Has a Problem””

Kendrick Lamar Joins Beyoncé on New Remix of “America Has a Problem”

Kendrick Lamar has teamed up with Beyoncé for a new remix of her track “America Has a Problem” from her album Renaissance. This is not the first collaboration between the two artists, as they have previously worked together on “Freedom” from Lemonade and “Nile” from The Lion King: The Gift. Listen to the new version of the song below.

Beyoncé’s World Tour in Support of Renaissance

Beyoncé has embarked on a massive world tour to promote her album Renaissance, starting in Sweden and moving on to the United States. The tour features an impressive crew of dancers, audio technicians and automation specialists, as well as impressive props such as a flying disco horse and a metallic tank. Check out the full credits for the tour here.