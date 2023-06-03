“Kendrick Lamar net worth”: How much is Kendrick Lamar worth?

The Impressive Wealth of Kendrick Lamar: How the Rapper Became One of the Richest in the Industry

Kendrick Lamar is a name that has become synonymous with hip-hop and music in general. The Compton, CA native has been making waves in the music industry since he released his first album, Section.80, in 2011. Since then, he has become one of the most influential artists in the genre and has released several chart-topping albums. But Kendrick’s success extends beyond his music career, as he has also built an impressive real estate portfolio and has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. In this article, we will take a closer look at how Kendrick Lamar became one of the richest rappers in the industry.

Kendrick’s Music Career

Kendrick Lamar’s music career has been nothing short of impressive. He first gained critical acclaim with the release of his first studio album, Section.80, in 2011. However, it was his second album, good kid, m.A.A.d city, that really put him on the map. The album was a commercial and critical success, debuting at number two on the Billboard 200 and eventually going platinum. Since then, Kendrick has released three more albums, all of which have debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. His most recent album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, was released in 2022 to critical acclaim and commercial success.

Kendrick’s success in the music industry has also translated into financial success. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kendrick has an estimated net worth of $75 million in 2023, tying him with DJ Khaled as the 24th richest rapper in the world. Kendrick has primarily built his wealth from his music career, but he has also made shrewd investments in real estate.

Kendrick’s Real Estate Portfolio

In 2019, Kendrick purchased a $10 million mansion in Manhattan Beach, California. The mansion, which spans over 5,000 square feet, features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a rooftop deck with ocean views. The property also has a pool, spa, and an outdoor kitchen.

Kendrick’s purchase of the Manhattan Beach mansion was not his first foray into real estate. He also owns a property in Eastvale, California, which he purchased in 2014 for $523,500. The property spans over 3,500 square feet and features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a large backyard.

Kendrick’s Investment in PGLang

In 2020, Kendrick Lamar founded PGLang, an entertainment company that aims to create multi-media experiences for audiences. The company’s website describes its mission as “to build a new era in music and storytelling.” While it is still early days for PGLang, Kendrick’s investment in the company could pay off in the long run and contribute to his already impressive net worth.

Kendrick’s Touring Success

Kendrick Lamar’s success on tour has also contributed to his overall wealth. In 2022, Kendrick embarked on “The Big Steppers” tour, which was reportedly the highest-earning rap tour of all time. The tour brought in over $110 million throughout 73 shows around the world. Kendrick is still performing shows in 2023, including at major music festivals like Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and Rolling Loud.

Conclusion

Kendrick Lamar’s success in the music industry has made him one of the richest rappers in the world. His impressive net worth of $75 million in 2023 is a testament to his musical talent, business acumen, and shrewd investments in real estate. Kendrick’s success is a reminder that hard work, dedication, and a commitment to excellence can pay off in the long run. As Kendrick continues to make music and build his empire, it will be interesting to see how his wealth grows in the coming years.

