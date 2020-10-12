Kenna Harris Death – Dead :Kenna Harris Obituary :Missing Woman Found Dead, Cause of Death Unknown.

By | October 12, 2020
0 Comment

Kenna Harris Death – Dead :Kenna Harris Obituary :Missing Woman Found Dead, Cause of Death Unknown.

Human remains were found Saturday during a search for Kenna Harris, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.

“Dateline NBC on Twitter: “Human remains were found Saturday during a search for Kenna Harris, a Washington woman who has been missing since March. The family confirmed it was Kenna. Our thoughts are with her family at this time. #Dateline “

Tributes 

H2O @H2OConnoisseur wrote 

When Kylie was in high school and someone asked her what she wanted to be in when she grew up, she said

“I wanna be more like Kenna Harris”

I can’t believe this is happening

Kitty Courts wrote 
My deepest sympathy and condolences to her family and friends Remembering Everyone in my thoughts and prayers

Mpagi wrote 
Has, these things happen on the “greatest Nation” on Earth? I thought this happens in Africa only. It’s absurd.

LilyInPink wrote 
Oh no, Crying face Kenna’s poor family. I’m thinking of them or the family of the deceased, the wait for identification must be unbearable. I will still hold hope Kenna is out somewhere safely somehow living the life she wanted.

Pam Williams wrote 
Even in sadness I hope you bringing these cases out has help gain some much needed attention to missing people.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Kenna Harris Death – Dead :Kenna Harris Obituary :Missing Woman Found Dead, Cause of Death Unknown.

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.