Kenna Harris Death – Dead :Kenna Harris Obituary :Missing Woman Found Dead, Cause of Death Unknown.
Human remains were found Saturday during a search for Kenna Harris, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.
“Dateline NBC on Twitter: “Human remains were found Saturday during a search for Kenna Harris, a Washington woman who has been missing since March. The family confirmed it was Kenna. Our thoughts are with her family at this time. #Dateline “
Human remains were found Saturday during a search for Kenna Harris, a Washington woman who has been missing since March. The family confirmed it was Kenna. Our thoughts are with her family at this time. #Dateline https://t.co/xRjTMnUbeW pic.twitter.com/ifzP8MvFP3
— Dateline NBC (@DatelineNBC) October 11, 2020
.@KIRO7Seattle is learning more about discovery of human remains that COULD be missing woman Kenna Harris. @SnoCoSheriff tells me the remains were found after search volunteers randomly looked through woods near area where shew as last seen. Investigators will be on scene all day pic.twitter.com/51hn3J5Hsq
— Ryan Simms (@RyanKIRO7) October 10, 2020
Kenna Harris suffered a traumatic brain injury a few yrs ago, and her family told @KIRO7Seattle she’s susceptible to trafficking & people taking advantage. She was last seen Mar 31 at @SUBWAY store in Snohomish. @SnoCoSheriff says she took a bus to get there, but never returned pic.twitter.com/dKm2PCcqaj
— Ryan Simms (@RyanKIRO7) October 10, 2020
SCSO
Snohomish, WA. – 10/10/2020 / 10:30 AM: Human remains were found in a secluded wooded area today during a planned search operation for a missing Snohomish woman, Kenna Harris. Ms. Harris has been missing from the Snohomish area since March of this year. pic.twitter.com/PBLPuKAzSh
— SnoCoScannerReport (@SnoCoScannerRep) October 10, 2020
Tributes
H2O @H2OConnoisseur wrote
When Kylie was in high school and someone asked her what she wanted to be in when she grew up, she said
“I wanna be more like Kenna Harris”
I can’t believe this is happening
Kitty Courts wrote
My deepest sympathy and condolences to her family and friends Remembering Everyone in my thoughts and prayers
Mpagi wrote
Has, these things happen on the “greatest Nation” on Earth? I thought this happens in Africa only. It’s absurd.
LilyInPink wrote
Oh no, Crying face Kenna’s poor family. I’m thinking of them or the family of the deceased, the wait for identification must be unbearable. I will still hold hope Kenna is out somewhere safely somehow living the life she wanted.
Pam Williams wrote
Even in sadness I hope you bringing these cases out has help gain some much needed attention to missing people.
