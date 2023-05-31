“Kennebunk High School Top 10 Percent”: Kennebunk High School’s Top 10% Achievers

Meet the Class of 2023 from Kennebunk High School, a group of accomplished and diverse individuals who are ready to take on the next chapter of their lives. From athletes to scholars, activists to artists, this class has made a mark on their school and community.

Kate Barry, the daughter of Jennifer Galipeau and Thomas Barry, was an officer of the Interact Club and participated in the Environmental Action Team during her time at Kennebunk High School. She devoted much of her time to volunteering in special education classrooms and will be attending the University of Maine this fall to study biology on a pre-medical track.

Renee Bergeon, the daughter of Donna Sweeney Bergeon and William Bergeon, was captain of the Debate Team, an officer of Interact Club, and awarded Outstanding Delegate for Model UN. She played varsity field hockey and received the SMAA All-Academic Award. She will be attending George Washington University studying International Affairs concentrating in Security Policy.

Annalise Cowing, the daughter of Jennifer and Walter Cowing, was the salutatorian of her class and competed on the girls tennis, soccer, swim, and cross-country teams. She was also a member of the Women in Science and Engineering club and will attend the Honors Program at Northeastern University.

Matthew Durcan, the son of Tracy and Mark Durcan, played varsity soccer, earning SMAA All-Conference honors, as well as state-champion varsity tennis. He will study computer science at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the fall.

Ava Ford, the daughter of Amy and Matt Ford, was a representative for the KHS Feminist Club and a writer at the KHS school newspaper, The Herd. She has been dancing for 11 years, and is currently a competitive dancer for Encore Dance Company. She will be attending George Washington University to study psychology.

Hayden Furber, the son of Tim and Cynthia Furber, served as the President of the Senate for three years as a member of Youth in Government. Hayden played varsity soccer, hockey (captain) and baseball (captain) earning first-team All-SMAA selection and SMAA All-Academic Team. Hayden will attend the Honors College at St Anselm College to study Finance.

Delaney Grant, the daughter of Brian and Diane Grant, competed on the Varsity Cross Country and Track teams and was a member of the Environmental Action Team. Delaney is excited to attend Houghton University and plans to major in Exercise Science and Sports Recreation and Wellness.

Emma Hussey, the daughter of Anne Hussey, played varsity for the Kennebunk Soccer and Tennis teams. Emma will be attending Colby College where she was awarded the Ralph E. Bunche Scholarship and plans to study Molecular and Cellular Biology.

Victoria Ladd, the daughter of Julia and Steven Ladd, enjoyed competing in indoor and outdoor track and soccer throughout high school. After high school, Tori will attend Quinnipiac University and plans to major in behavioral neuroscience.

Andrea Lamontagne, the daughter of Marc and Veronica Lamontagne, volunteered with the Gulf of Maine Lobster Foundation and won a state championship with the varsity tennis team. She will be attending the University of Connecticut where she plans to major in exercise science in the honors program.

Quinn MacDonald, the son of Brian and Susan MacDonald, was an All-Conference and All-State baseball player and golfer. Next year Quinn will be attending Saint Anselm College where he will study finance and play on the baseball team.

Noah Manning, the son of Peter and Christina Manning, was a two-year captain of the varsity soccer team and a member of National Honor Society. He received the Rensselaer Medal and placed third at the 2023 Maine State math meet. Noah will be attending Pomona College.

Eamon McGlashan, the son of Rachel and Lee McGlashan, competed nationally in Mathcounts and Lego Robotics and was a National Merit Scholarship Finalist. Before studying biology at Bowdoin College, he will spend a semester in Ecuador and work out West.

Janelle Powell, the daughter of David and Michelle Powell, was Co-President of National Honor Society, Math Team Captain, Associate Editor for the school newspaper, and played ultimate frisbee and tennis. Additionally, Janelle was the recipient of the Princeton Book Award and RIT Computing Medal, an AP Scholar with Distinction, a National Merit Award Winner, and was published twice in a peer-reviewed Math journal.

Dakota Price, the child of Benjamin and Jessica Price, was a member of the Gay-Straight-Trans Alliance (GSTA) and Science Club, and competed in the National Science Bowl. Dakota will be attending Southern Maine Community College to study biotechnology and explore their other interests, such as creative writing, video game development, and mathematics.

Bella Rossborough, the daughter of Robert and Edie Rossborough, was a member and senior captain of the volleyball team, receiving the Coach’s Award, and was named to the SMAA All-Academic Team. Bella will be attending the University of Southern Maine to study Marketing.

Lila Schrock, the daughter of Nate Schrock and Sara Cox, participated in the Interact Community Service Club, ran on the cross country team, and performed music for several local fundraisers. Next year, Lila will major in psychology at Bard College, and continue to pursue her passion for writing music.

Ruby Sliwkowski, the daughter of Marcy Colinet, will be attending Brown University in the fall. Ruby will be concentrating in Business Organizational Studies. She participated in Varsity Lacrosse, Basketball, and Field Hockey during her time at Kennebunk High School. A two-time Captain for both Varsity Basketball and Lacrosse, Ruby was named a US Lacrosse All – American and Varsity Maine Player of the Year in 2022. In addition to athletics, Ruby was a full IB – Diploma Student & a STEM Certificate Recipient. She participated in Philosophy Club, Yearbook Club, Girl Talk & and was an Officer for Kennebunk High School’s National Honor Society.

The Class of 2023 from Kennebunk High School is filled with talented and ambitious young adults who are sure to make a positive impact on the world. We wish them all the best as they embark on their next journey.

