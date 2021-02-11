Kenneka Jenkin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kenneka Jenkin has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021
Kenneka Jenkin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.
Kenneka Jenkins for sure— I followed the case. I felt for her and her family. It had me distraught for a good month I hated the friends she was with. I replayed videos they posted, I became an investigator and it was on constant repeat in my mind. May she Rest In Peace. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/PM5kuLBs4L
— франческа (@Ahhhhhhh_its_me) February 4, 2021
