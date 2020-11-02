Kenneth Burks Death -Dead :Rev. Kenneth Burks, 56, was shot to death in the 3300 block of W Huron, West Garfield Park.
Rev. Kenneth Burks has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.
“LEGAL HELP FIRM ⚖️ on Twitter: “MAN KILLED: Rev. Kenneth Burks, 56, was shot to death in the 3300 block of W Huron, West Garfield Park, West Side on October 31, 2020. The westside pastor was sitting in a car at the time. Seen/heard anything tip at https://t.co/25lna6MWeL. Our condolences. #chicagostreetcrime ”
Tributes
———————— –
MAN KILLED: Rev. Kenneth Burks, 56, was shot to death in the 3300 block of W Huron, West Garfield Park, West Side on October 31, 2020. The westside pastor was sitting in a car at the time. Seen/heard anything tip at https://t.co/25lna6MWeL. Our condolences. #chicagostreetcrime pic.twitter.com/7310mNve9H
— LEGAL HELP FIRM ⚖️ (@lhfirm) November 2, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.