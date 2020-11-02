Kenneth Burks Death -Dead :Rev. Kenneth Burks, 56, was shot to death in the 3300 block of W Huron, West Garfield Park.

Rev. Kenneth Burks has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

“LEGAL HELP FIRM ⚖️ on Twitter: “MAN KILLED: Rev. Kenneth Burks, 56, was shot to death in the 3300 block of W Huron, West Garfield Park, West Side on October 31, 2020. The westside pastor was sitting in a car at the time. Seen/heard anything tip at https://t.co/25lna6MWeL. Our condolences. #chicagostreetcrime ”

