Kenneth Burks Death -Dead :Rev. Kenneth Burks, 56, was shot to death in the 3300 block of W Huron, West Garfield Park.

Rev. Kenneth Burks has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

MAN KILLED: Rev. Kenneth Burks, 56, was shot to death in the 3300 block of W Huron, West Garfield Park, West Side on October 31, 2020. The westside pastor was sitting in a car at the time. Seen/heard anything tip at https://t.co/25lna6MWeL. Our condolences. #chicagostreetcrime pic.twitter.com/7310mNve9H — LEGAL HELP FIRM ⚖️ (@lhfirm) November 2, 2020