Kenneth Jones Death -Dead :Kenneth Jones, Omaha man murdered by OPD (Omaha Police Department).

Kenneth Jones has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

“IG : RIXHWOLF💲🐺💰🌍 on Twitter: “Say his name, Kenneth Jones. Omaha man murdered by OPD (Omaha Police Department) Thursday Nov 19th 2020. Condolences to his kids, family and friends. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForKennyJones ”

Say his name, Kenneth Jones. Omaha man murdered by OPD (Omaha Police Department) Thursday Nov 19th 2020. Condolences to his kids, family and friends. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForKennyJones pic.twitter.com/DD3Q0apizO — IG : RIXHWOLF💲🐺💰🌍 (@Rixhwolf) November 21, 2020

This weekend protestors demand bodycam footage be released from the police killing of Kenneth Jones this past week in Omaha. Organizers plan to demonstrate tonight again. The link to the full article is in our bio. Follow Zeyela’s Live Media on Facebook for the livestream. pic.twitter.com/ORiAFu8kD4 — North Omaha Information Support Everyone (@noiseomaha) November 22, 2020

so once again OPD didn’t confirm what weapon these officers saw in Kenneth Jones hands. the only thing really reavealing was him “concealing” his hands which was a safety concern? really? you “removed” him from the car bc his hands weren’t the way the officers wanted them??? https://t.co/PS212y4vZT — 333 (@killlnya) November 22, 2020

I’m again heading to Omaha Police Central Headquarters where another protest is planned. Protesters are calling for police to release footage of the shooting death of Kenneth Jones. Follow me and @OWHnews for updates — Jessica Wade (@Jess_Wade_OWH) November 22, 2020

A chant of “say his name, Kenneth Jones” has started pic.twitter.com/jgYz8XVK6X — Jessica Wade (@Jess_Wade_OWH) November 22, 2020

The man who was shot on Thursday was Kenneth Jones. Here’s what OPD has said about the incident. There were others in the vehicle, but we have not heard from them yet. https://t.co/H9F0H7Y9lq — Jessika Eidson KMTV (@JessikaEidsonTV) November 22, 2020

Tributes

if you’re wondering how police brutality is going, my 16 year old cousin has fractured ribs bc she questioned why kenneth jones was murdered by the omaha police dept 🤒 — Megan. 👻 (@megsxican) November 22, 2020

Protestors have 3 demands:

1. Release body cam footage of @OmahaPolice during their execution of Kenneth Jones.

2. Create a Citizen Review Board that actually represents’ the citizens and advocates for *our* demands.

3. Release names of officers who killed Kenneth Jones. https://t.co/PSPxejgpHO — The REAL “Nice” Nebraska — Uncensored (@RealNiceNE) November 22, 2020