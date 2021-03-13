Kenneth Kelly Death – Obituary : RT @AP: Kenneth Kelly, a trailblazing Black electronics engineer in California, has died. He was 92. Kelly designed antennas tha…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @AP: Kenneth Kelly, a trailblazing Black electronics engineer in California, has died. He was 92. Kelly designed antennas that contributed to the race to the moon, made satellite TV and radio possible and helped Mars rovers send data back to Earth. http://apne.ws/CE8zTv9

