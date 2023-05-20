Kenneth Law, suspect in sodium nitrite suicide sales, triggers increase in mental health calls and police response : Peel police reports increase in suicide calls; man charged with sale of sodium nitrite

Peel Region reports increase in suicide calls as Kenneth Law faces charges for sale of sodium nitrite

Peel Region has reported a 10% increase in calls related to suicide or attempted suicide in 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. This increase in calls coincides with a global concern over the unregulated sale of sodium nitrite online for the purpose of suicide. Police forces around the world are investigating recent suicides linked to the sale and distribution of sodium nitrite, a potentially lethal substance that is legal for use as a meat preservative. Kenneth Law, a Mississauga man, has been arrested and charged with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide due to his alleged online sales of sodium nitrite and other products that can be used for self-harm. The charges against Law have not been proven in court, and he is currently awaiting a bail hearing. Following calls related to suicide or self-harm, Peel Regional Police may deploy two mental health teams, Crisis Outreach and Support Team (COAST) and the Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team (MCRRT). COAST is a plainclothes unit, while MCRRT provides rapid response to urgent mental health concerns and ongoing crises. Some users of a pro-suicide forum claim that Canadian police have performed dozens of wellness checks since Law’s arrest, with some alleging multiple visits in a span of a few days. Andrea Westbrook, manager of the Toronto Community Crisis Service, stressed the importance of reducing stigma and unnecessary police involvement in wellness checks and tailoring responses to the individual’s needs. Westbrook added that wellness checks are only the first step in ensuring a client’s well-being and that follow-up care and support are crucial.

