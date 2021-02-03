Kenny Hay Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kenny Hay has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Kenny Hay has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Kenny Hay, former Councillor colleague who represented Barrhead from 2012-2017. This photo was taken on the day of the count in 2012 when we were first elected. My thoughts are with all his family and friends. May he rest in peace pic.twitter.com/G2rJIvCc1L
— Cllr Paul O'Kane (@PFOKane) February 3, 2021
Cllr Paul O’Kane @PFOKane Saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Kenny Hay, former Councillor colleague who represented Barrhead from 2012-2017. This photo was taken on the day of the count in 2012 when we were first elected. My thoughts are with all his family and friends. May he rest in peace
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.