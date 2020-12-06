Kenny Jeremiah Death -Dead : Singer/Entertainer Kenny Jeremiah has Died .

By | December 6, 2020
0 Comment

Singer/Entertainer Kenny Jeremiah has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

Patty Jackson @MsPattyJackson R.I.P. Singer/Entertainer #KennyJeremiah he was one of the original members of the #SoulSurvivors ‘ExpresswayToYourHeart #Philly

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

