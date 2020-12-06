Kenny Jeremiah Death -Dead : Singer/Entertainer Kenny Jeremiah has Died .
Singer/Entertainer Kenny Jeremiah has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
R.I.P. Singer/Entertainer #KennyJeremiah he was one of the original members of the #SoulSurvivors ‘ExpresswayToYourHeart #Philly pic.twitter.com/sA1M1iX3ev
— Patty Jackson (@MsPattyJackson) December 5, 2020
