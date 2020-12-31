Kenny Sienkiewicz Death -Obituary – Dead : Kenny Sienkiewicz has Died .

Bryce Job is with Kenny Sienkiewicz. 12 hrs · This one really hurts and my heart truly aches. Rest In Peace Kenny Sienkiewicz. Such a blessing to this earth. Truly, one of a kind. An incredible craftsman way beyond his years. He took a chance on a kid from South Dakota and gave me a drum deal. Later, right out of high school he and Tony gave me a job at that drum company in Colorado, his family graced me with a place to live, and constant inspiration to keep going. He had a contagious energy and a one of a kind smile. I’ll miss his laugh and his humor. I’ll miss seeing him at shows. I’m glad I got to see him at the marquis theater in Denver, last time the band was in town. You will be missed dearly my brother. Until we meet again.