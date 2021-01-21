Kenny Wako Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :radio DJs Kenny Wako popularly known as Kenny Klips has Died .

radio DJs Kenny Wako popularly known as Kenny Klips has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We at FM 101 are deeply saddened to announce the death of one of our radio DJs Kenny Wako popularly known as Kenny Klips.

Klips passed on this morning, January 21, 2021 at QECH, Blantyre after battling hypertension and diabetes for some time. — FM 101 Power Malawi (@fm101power) January 21, 2021

FM 101 Power Malawi @fm101power We at FM 101 are deeply saddened to announce the death of one of our radio DJs Kenny Wako popularly known as Kenny Klips. Klips passed on this morning, January 21, 2021 at QECH, Blantyre after battling hypertension and diabetes for some time.