“Kenra color tickets”: Explore Kenra Color Passes for Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Noon

Introduction

Welcome to the Kenra Color family! We are excited to have you here and can’t wait to introduce you to our entire color portfolio. In this class, we will provide you with a foundation for success and help you explore our streamlined world of blonding. We will also introduce you to our 10-minute gray coverage solution Studio Stylist Express, and break down Kenra Color theory, calibration, mixing ratios, and all of the shade families.

Kenra Color & Balancing Complex 5

Kenra Color is a professional hair color system that has been designed to provide exceptional results. Our color system is infused with Balancing Complex 5, which is a blend of five essential hair nutrients that work together to promote healthy hair. The Balancing Complex 5 includes silk protein, keratin protein, vitamin B5, biotin, and aloe vera.

Permanent & Demi-Permanent Options

Kenra Color offers both permanent and demi-permanent color options. Our permanent color is ammonia-free and provides up to 100% gray coverage. Our demi-permanent color is also ammonia-free and provides up to 75% gray coverage. Both options are infused with our Balancing Complex 5 and provide long-lasting, vibrant color.

Blonding Creme

Our blonding creme is a must-have for any stylist. It is a powerful lightener that provides up to 8 levels of lift. It is infused with our Balancing Complex 5, which helps to protect the hair during the lightening process. Our blonding creme is also versatile, as it can be used for both on and off-scalp lightening techniques.

Kenra Color Creatives

Kenra Color Creatives are vibrant, semi-permanent colors that are designed to add a pop of color to any style. They are available in a variety of shades, including purple, pink, blue, and green. Our Creatives are also infused with our Balancing Complex 5, which helps to keep the hair healthy and vibrant.

Simply Blonde Portfolio

Our Simply Blonde portfolio is designed to simplify the blonding process. It includes lighteners, ultra-lifts, and base breakers. Our lighteners provide up to 8 levels of lift, while our ultra-lifts provide up to 5 levels of lift and deposit color. Our base breakers are designed to neutralize unwanted warmth in the hair.

Studio Stylist Express

Our Studio Stylist Express is a 10-minute permanent color solution that provides 100% gray coverage. It is infused with our Balancing Complex 5, which helps to keep the hair healthy and vibrant. Our Studio Stylist Express is also ammonia-free, making it a great option for clients who are sensitive to ammonia.

Q&A

As we wrap up this class, we want to provide you with an opportunity to ask any questions that you may have. Our team of experts is here to answer any questions that you may have about our color portfolio, application techniques, mixing ratios, and more. We are committed to helping you achieve the results that you desire and look forward to working with you in the future.

Conclusion

We hope that this class has provided you with a comprehensive overview of our entire color portfolio. We believe that our color system, infused with our Balancing Complex 5, is the perfect choice for any stylist who wants to achieve long-lasting, vibrant color. We are committed to providing you with the tools and knowledge that you need to succeed, and we look forward to working with you in the future. Thank you for joining the Kenra Color family!

