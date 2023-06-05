Kenra Color Tickets: “Explore Kenra Color: Tickets Available for Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Noon”

Welcome to the Kenra Color Family!

As a stylist, you are constantly seeking new ways to improve your skillset and stay up-to-date on the latest trends in the industry. That’s why we are thrilled to welcome you to the Kenra Color family and introduce you to our virtual class – the perfect course for stylists of all experience levels looking to learn about the Kenra Color Portfolio.

Why Choose Kenra Color?

At Kenra Color, we pride ourselves on providing high-quality, innovative products that are designed to meet the needs of stylists and their clients. Our products are formulated with the highest quality ingredients, delivering rich, vibrant color that lasts.

One of the key features of our products is the Balancing Complex 5, a unique blend of botanicals that work together to nourish and protect the hair. This complex helps to balance the pH level of the hair, ensuring that color is deposited evenly and that the hair remains healthy and strong.

Kenra Color Permanent Options

Our permanent color options offer long-lasting, vibrant color that is fade-resistant and provides 100% gray coverage. We offer a wide range of shades, from natural tones to bold, fashion-forward hues, ensuring that you have all the tools you need to create stunning looks for your clients.

5 Easy Steps to Kenra Color Formulation

Formulating color can be a daunting task, but with our 5 easy steps to Kenra Color formulation, you’ll be able to create custom shades for your clients in no time. This step-by-step guide takes you through the process of choosing the right shade, determining the desired level of lift, and selecting the appropriate developer.

5 Ways to Use Kenra Color Demi-Permanent

Demi-permanent color offers a gentle, low-commitment option for clients who want to try out a new shade without committing to a permanent change. Our Kenra Color demi-permanent options provide rich, vibrant color that lasts up to 20 shampoos. We’ll show you 5 different ways to use demi-permanent color to create stunning looks for your clients.

Kenra Color Creatives

Our creative shades offer endless possibilities for stylists looking to push the boundaries and create bold, fashion-forward looks. From pastel shades to vibrant neons, our Kenra Color Creatives line is designed to inspire creativity and provide limitless options for your clients.

Simply Blonde Portfolio: Lighteners, Base Breakers, & Ultra Lifts

Blonding is a specialized skill that requires precision and expertise. Our Simply Blonde portfolio offers a range of lighteners, base breakers, and ultra lifts that are designed to help you achieve the perfect blonde shade for your clients. We’ll walk you through the process of choosing the right product for each client and how to achieve the desired level of lift.

Studio Stylist Express: 10-minute Permanent Color

For clients who are short on time but still want to achieve beautiful, long-lasting color, our Studio Stylist Express line offers a 10-minute permanent color option. This quick and easy option delivers vibrant, fade-resistant color in just 10 minutes, making it perfect for busy clients who are always on the go.

LIVE Q&A

At Kenra Color, we believe that education is key to success. That’s why we offer a LIVE Q&A session with our expert instructors, giving you the opportunity to ask questions and get personalized advice from industry professionals.

In conclusion, the Kenra Color family is committed to providing innovative, high-quality products and education that help stylists achieve their creative vision. We are excited to welcome you to our virtual class and look forward to helping you take your skills to the next level.

