“Kent gaming festival”: All You Should Know About the Largest Gaming Festival in Kent

Game On at the Historic Chatham Dockyard

The Historic Chatham Dockyard, located in the heart of Kent, is set to host one of the most exciting gaming events of the year. From hardcore gamers to casual players, this event is guaranteed to have something for everyone. The event promises to be packed with fun and games, making it the perfect day out for all the family.

What to Expect

The event will feature a range of gaming activities, from retro games to the latest releases. Visitors will have the opportunity to play classic games such as Pac-Man, Space Invaders, and Donkey Kong. The event will also showcase the latest games, including FIFA 20, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and Fortnite.

There will be a variety of different gaming zones set up throughout the venue. Visitors can take part in tournaments, try out the latest VR technology, and even have a go at escape rooms. The event will also feature a cosplay competition, giving visitors the chance to dress up as their favorite gaming characters and win prizes.

Why Attend?

If you’re a gamer, this event is not to be missed. It’s a chance to meet like-minded people, play your favorite games, and discover new ones. It’s also a great opportunity to try out the latest technology and get a sneak peek at upcoming releases.

Even if you’re not a hardcore gamer, there’s plenty to enjoy at this event. The retro gaming section is sure to bring back memories of your childhood, and the escape rooms provide a fun and challenging activity for all ages. Plus, the event is set to have a lively and exciting atmosphere, making it a great day out for families and groups of friends.

Getting There

The event is taking place at the Historic Chatham Dockyard, which is easily accessible by car or public transport. If you’re driving, the venue is located just off the M2 motorway. There is plenty of parking available at the venue.

If you’re travelling by public transport, the nearest train station is Chatham, which is just a short walk from the venue. There are also several bus routes that stop near the venue.

Tickets

Tickets for the event are available to purchase online. There are several different ticket options available, including day tickets and VIP tickets. VIP tickets include access to a special VIP area, early access to the event, and a goody bag.

It’s recommended that you purchase your tickets in advance to avoid disappointment. The event is expected to be very popular, and tickets may sell out on the day.

Conclusion

The Game On event at the Historic Chatham Dockyard is set to be one of the most exciting gaming events of the year. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer or just looking for a fun day out, there’s something for everyone. With a range of different gaming zones, tournaments, and activities, this event is not to be missed. So why not grab your tickets now and get ready for a day of gaming fun!

News Source : KentLive

Source Link :Everything you need to know about Kent's biggest gaming festival/