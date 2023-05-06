Kentucky Derby Jockeys 2023 : Top Contenders: Jockeys to Keep an Eye on in the 2023 Kentucky Derby

The Upcoming Jockeys to Keep an Eye on in the 2023 Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most prestigious horse racing events in the world, and every year, millions of people tune in to watch the best jockeys and horses compete for the coveted title. As we approach the 2023 Kentucky Derby, there are several rising stars among the jockeys that are worth watching.

Luis Saez

First on the list is Luis Saez, who has been making waves in the horse racing world since he began racing professionally in 2009. In 2013, he won the Gulfstream Park Championship on Orb, which was his first major win. Since then, he has gone on to win numerous prestigious races, including the Belmont Stakes in 2019. Saez has a reputation for being an aggressive jockey who is willing to take risks, which often pays off in big wins.

Tyler Gaffalione

Another jockey to watch is Tyler Gaffalione, who has been making a name for himself in the horse racing world since 2014. Gaffalione has won several major races, including the Preakness Stakes in 2019 and the Belmont Stakes in 2020. He is known for his calm and collected demeanor, which allows him to make split-second decisions that often lead to victory.

Flavien Prat

Next on the list is Flavien Prat, who has been a rising star in the horse racing world since 2013. Prat has won several prestigious races, including the Kentucky Oaks in 2018 and the Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2019. He is known for his ability to read the track and make strategic decisions, which has helped him win races against some of the best jockeys in the world.

Joel Rosario

Another jockey to keep an eye on is Joel Rosario, who has been a dominant force in the horse racing world since 2006. Rosario has won several major races, including the Kentucky Derby in 2013 and the Dubai World Cup in 2019. He is known for his ability to connect with horses and get the best out of them, which has helped him win races in some of the most challenging conditions.

Irad Ortiz Jr.

Last but not least, we have Irad Ortiz Jr., who has been a rising star in the horse racing world since 2011. Ortiz has won several major races, including the Belmont Stakes in 2021 and the Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2020. He is known for his ability to adapt to different horses and racing styles, which has helped him win races against some of the best jockeys in the world.

In conclusion, the 2023 Kentucky Derby promises to be an exciting event, with several rising stars among the jockeys to watch. Luis Saez, Tyler Gaffalione, Flavien Prat, Joel Rosario, and Irad Ortiz Jr. are all jockeys to keep an eye on as they continue to make their mark in the horse racing world. With their skills and determination, they are sure to give the established jockeys a run for their money and possibly even take home the coveted Kentucky Derby title.