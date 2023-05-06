Kentucky Derby Post Positions Jockeys And Trainers : Post Positions, Jockeys, and Trainers for the 2021 Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby 2021: Trainers, Jockeys, and Post Positions

The Kentucky Derby 2021: A Look at the Post Positions, Jockeys, and Trainers

The Kentucky Derby, also known as the Run for the Roses, is one of the most prestigious horse races in the world. This year, the 147th edition of the Derby is set to take place on May 1, 2021, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. With the race just around the corner, let’s take a look at the post positions, jockeys, and trainers that will be competing for the coveted title.

Post Positions:

The post position draw for the Kentucky Derby took place on April 27, 2021. The draw determines the starting positions for the horses in the race. This year, there are 20 horses in the Kentucky Derby, and the post positions are as follows:

Known Agenda Like the King Brooklyn Strong Keepmeinmind Sainthood O Besos Mandaloun Medina Spirit Hot Rod Charlie Midnight Bourbon Dynamic One Helium Hidden Stash Essential Quality Rock Your World King Fury Highly Motivated Super Stock Soup and Sandwich Bourbonic

Jockeys:

The jockeys are the ones who ride the horses during the race. This year, there are some very experienced jockeys who will be competing in the Kentucky Derby. Here are some of the jockeys to watch out for:

John Velazquez – He will be riding Known Agenda, who is one of the favorites to win the race. Velazquez has won the Kentucky Derby twice before, in 2011 and 2017.

Joel Rosario – He will be riding Essential Quality, who is the favorite to win the race. Rosario has won the Kentucky Derby once before, in 2013.

Flavien Prat – He will be riding Hot Rod Charlie, who is considered to be a strong contender. Prat won the 2019 Kentucky Derby on Country House, who was awarded the victory after Maximum Security was disqualified.

Luis Saez – He will be riding Highly Motivated, who is another horse that is expected to do well in the race. Saez has yet to win the Kentucky Derby but has come close in the past.

Trainers:

The trainers are the ones who prepare the horses for the race and make decisions about which races they will enter. Here are some of the trainers to watch out for in this year’s Kentucky Derby:

Bob Baffert – He is one of the most successful trainers in the history of the Kentucky Derby, having won the race six times. This year, he will be training Medina Spirit, who is considered to be a strong contender.

Todd Pletcher – He has won the Kentucky Derby twice before, in 2010 and 2017. This year, he will be training Known Agenda, who is expected to do well in the race.

Brad Cox – He is a relatively new trainer but has had a lot of success in recent years. This year, he will be training Essential Quality, who is the favorite to win the race.

In conclusion, the Kentucky Derby is set to be an exciting race this year, with some strong contenders and experienced jockeys and trainers. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top and takes home the coveted title of Kentucky Derby champion.