Kentucky Derby winner Mage : Seven horses die before Kentucky Derby, investigations ongoing

Mage has shot at Triple Crown at Preakness, with Bob Baffert’s National Treasure as top challenger

The Preakness, a highly anticipated horse racing event, is taking place with Kentucky Derby winner Mage in contention to become the first Triple Crown champion in five years. However, the sport is under scrutiny after seven horses died at Churchill Downs before the Derby and an eighth death at the track more recently. The industry is at a crossroads as national medication and doping rules are set to take effect next week, overseen by the federally mandated Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority. Mage has a chance to make history at the Preakness, but faces competition from a horse trained by two-time Triple Crown winner Bob Baffert, who is back at the event after returning from suspension. Mage’s other top challenger, First Mission, was scratched due to an ankle concern. The race features the smallest field since 1986, and the outcome could have significant ramifications for the future of horse racing.

