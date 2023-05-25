Kentucky man charged with shooting roommate over Hot Pocket

Clifton E. Williams (suspect) : Kentucky man charged with assault for shooting roommate over Hot Pocket

A Kentucky man, Clifton E. Williams, 64, was arrested for assaulting his roommate by shooting him in the backside after getting angry that his roommate had eaten the last Hot Pocket. According to WAVE, the victim tried to fight back, but Williams threw tiles at him before getting a gun and shooting him. The victim went several blocks away to get help, and Williams was arraigned on Monday, with a not guilty plea entered and bond set at $7,500 cash. Williams was ordered not to contact his roommate, possess firearms, or any other weapons, and his next court date was set for May 30.

News Source : https://www.kplctv.com

