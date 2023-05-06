Kentucky Oaks 2023 : The Definitive Guide to Kentucky Oaks 2023: America’s Top Race for Female Horses

The Definitive Guide to the Kentucky Oaks 2023: America’s Top Race for Female Horses

The Kentucky Oaks: Celebrating the Best of Horse Racing and Southern Culture

The Kentucky Oaks is one of the most prestigious horse races in the world, attracting the best three-year-old fillies from around the globe. Held annually at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, the race is the female equivalent of the Kentucky Derby and is run on the Friday before the Derby.

A Brief History of the Kentucky Oaks

The Kentucky Oaks was first run in 1875, just one year after the inaugural Kentucky Derby. The race was originally contested over a distance of 1 1/2 miles, but it was shortened to 1 1/8 miles in 1892. The current purse for the Kentucky Oaks is $1.25 million, with the winner receiving $750,000.

The Kentucky Oaks Festival

The Kentucky Oaks is not just a race; it’s a week-long festival that celebrates the best of horse racing and Southern culture. The festivities kick off on the Monday before the race with the Kentucky Oaks Fashion Contest, where the most fashionable women in attendance are recognized for their style and grace.

On Wednesday, the Kentucky Oaks Draw takes place, where the post positions for the race are determined. The Draw is a crucial event for trainers and owners, as the post position can have a significant impact on a horse’s chances of winning.

The Race Day Experience

The official Kentucky Oaks race day is on Friday, and the atmosphere at Churchill Downs is electric. Fans arrive early to soak up the pre-race excitement, with many enjoying a traditional Kentucky Oaks cocktail, the Lily. The Lily is made with vodka, sweet and sour mix, cranberry juice, and triple sec, and is garnished with a blackberry and lemon wedge.

The Kentucky Oaks race itself is a thrilling and exciting spectacle, with 14 fillies competing for the coveted garland of lilies, the official flower of the race. The horses are led to the starting gate, where they are loaded into their stalls and prepared for the race.

As the gates open, the fillies burst out and race around the track, with the roar of the crowd urging them on. The race is fast and furious, with the best fillies in the world competing for the win.

The Kentucky Oaks Winners

The Kentucky Oaks is not just a race for the horses; it’s also a race for the jockeys and trainers. The winning jockey is awarded the Kentucky Oaks Trophy, a stunning silver trophy that is a true work of art. The winning trainer is also recognized for their achievement, with the Kentucky Oaks Trainer’s Trophy.

After the race, the celebrations continue, with the Kentucky Oaks Winner’s Circle Ceremony. The winning horse, jockey, and trainer are presented with their trophies and garlands of lilies, and the national anthem is played.

Conclusion

The Kentucky Oaks is a truly unique event, blending the best of horse racing with Southern culture and traditions. It’s a race that’s steeped in history and tradition, and one that’s well worth experiencing firsthand. If you’re a fan of horse racing or just looking for a great day out, the Kentucky Oaks is the perfect event for you.