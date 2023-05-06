Kentucky Oaks Picks : Predicting the Winner of the 2021 Kentucky Oaks: Top Picks

Who is the Favorite to Win the 2021 Kentucky Oaks?

The Kentucky Oaks: A Prestigious Horse Racing Event

The Kentucky Oaks is one of the most prestigious horse racing events in the United States. It is a race for three-year-old fillies and is held annually on the Friday before the Kentucky Derby. The race is run over a distance of 1 1/8 miles at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The Kentucky Oaks has a total purse of $1.25 million, making it one of the most lucrative races for fillies.

Top Kentucky Oaks Picks for 2021

As the 2021 Kentucky Oaks approaches, many horse racing enthusiasts are eager to know who the top contenders are for this year’s race. Here are some of the top Kentucky Oaks picks for 2021:

1. Search Results

Search Results is a filly trained by Chad Brown and ridden by jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. She has won all three of her starts so far, including the Grade 3 Gazelle Stakes at Aqueduct in April. Search Results has shown impressive speed and stamina in her previous races, and many experts believe she has what it takes to win the Kentucky Oaks.

2. Malathaat

Malathaat is another top contender for the Kentucky Oaks. She is trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by jockey John Velazquez. Malathaat has won all four of her starts so far, including the Grade 1 Ashland Stakes in April. She has shown great versatility on different surfaces and distances, which makes her a strong contender for the Kentucky Oaks.

3. Travel Column

Travel Column is a filly trained by Brad Cox and ridden by jockey Florent Geroux. She has won three of her five starts so far, including the Grade 2 Fair Grounds Oaks in March. Travel Column has shown impressive speed and stamina in her previous races, and many experts believe she has what it takes to win the Kentucky Oaks.

4. Clairiere

Clairiere is a filly trained by Steve Asmussen and ridden by jockey Tyler Gaffalione. She has won two of her five starts so far, including the Grade 2 Rachel Alexandra Stakes in February. Clairiere has shown great potential in her previous races, and many experts believe she could be a dark horse contender for the Kentucky Oaks.

5. Crazy Beautiful

Crazy Beautiful is a filly trained by Kenny McPeek and ridden by jockey Jose Ortiz. She has won two of her eight starts so far, including the Grade 2 Gulfstream Park Oaks in March. Crazy Beautiful has shown great determination in her previous races, and many experts believe she could be a strong contender for the Kentucky Oaks.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the 2021 Kentucky Oaks is shaping up to be an exciting race with many top contenders vying for the title. While there are several horses with great potential to win, Search Results, Malathaat, Travel Column, Clairiere, and Crazy Beautiful are the top picks for this year’s race. Horse racing enthusiasts will be eagerly watching to see who comes out on top in this prestigious event.