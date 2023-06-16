Kentucky Resident James Loveless Passes Away, Family Mourns Loss

James Loveless, Kentucky Resident, Passes Away Leaving Family to Mourn

The sad news of James Loveless’ passing has left his family and friends in deep sorrow. He was a resident of Kentucky and lived a fulfilling life surrounded by loved ones.

The family is devastated by the loss and requests privacy during this difficult time. They remember James as a kind-hearted man who always put others before himself.

Although he is no longer with us, James will always be remembered for his warm smile, infectious laughter, and unwavering love for those around him.

May he rest in peace.

James Loveless obituary James Loveless funeral James Loveless cause of death James Loveless memorial James Loveless condolences