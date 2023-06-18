Kentucky State Police Investigating Death of Allen McLean in Possible Vine Grove Suicide or Murder







Allen McLean Obituary and Investigation

Allen McLean, aged 35, passed away on November 10, 2021, in Vine Grove, Kentucky. The cause of his death was ruled as a suicide by hanging. However, the Kentucky State Police are currently investigating his death as a possible murder. They suspect foul play in the circumstances surrounding McLean's death. McLean was a resident of Vine Grove and was well-known in the community for his kind and helpful nature. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Friends and family of McLean are urged to come forward with any information they may have that could assist in the investigation. The Kentucky State Police are working diligently to uncover the truth behind McLean's death and bring justice to those responsible. Rest in peace, Allen McLean.





