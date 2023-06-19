Kentucky State Police Investigating Death of Allen McLean: Suicide or Murder in Vine Grove

Allen McLean’s Death: Suicide or Murder?

Vine Grove resident Allen McLean was found dead in his home on the morning of August 1, 2021. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. Kentucky State Police are currently investigating whether McLean’s death was a suicide or a murder.

McLean, 42, was a well-known member of the Vine Grove community. He worked as a mechanic at a local auto shop and was an active member of the Vine Grove Baptist Church. Friends and family describe him as a kind and generous person who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

McLean’s death has come as a shock to those who knew him. Some have speculated that he may have been struggling with personal issues, while others have raised concerns about the possibility of foul play.

The investigation into McLean’s death is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Kentucky State Police. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. McLean is survived by his wife and two children.

We offer our deepest condolences to McLean’s family and friends during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

