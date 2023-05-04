“Kenyan cult leader” : The Persuasion Techniques Used by a Kenyan Cult Leader to Induce Hundreds to Starve Themselves to Death

The recent discovery of mass graves in Kenya’s Shakahola Forest has left the country in shock and mourning. The bodies of 101 suspected members of the Good News International Church were exhumed from the graves in April 2023, with hundreds more still missing. The cult leader, Pastor Paul Mackenzie, had convinced his followers that the world was about to end, and they should starve themselves to death to meet Jesus in heaven. Mackenzie is currently in police custody and could face terrorism charges.

The case raises questions about how one man was able to persuade hundreds of people to follow him down this path and whether it could have been stopped. Mackenzie had a long history of isolating his followers from society, rejecting state authority, schools, and hospitals. He lived with them in makeshift homes in a remote forest camp that he divided into areas with biblical names like Jerusalem and Judea.

Mackenzie planned the mass starvation of his cult members in three phases: first children, then women and young men, and finally the remaining men and himself. He forbade them from sending their children to school and from going to the hospital when they were ill, branding such institutions as Satanic. Women were under orders to crop their hair very short and shun make-up. Mackenzie was denying that he told anyone not to eat, but he himself had been eating.

Four grieving relatives of starvation victims portrayed Mackenzie as an imperious man who had cut off his followers from their families and society through his extreme teachings. Mackenzie had a history of extremism, and prosecutors have linked him and his aide, saying they share a “history of business investments” including a television station used to pass “radicalized messages” to followers.

The tragedy has taken on a political dimension, with Kenyan President William Ruto saying the government will form a judicial commission of inquiry to establish why Mackenzie’s alleged activities had not been detected earlier. The plight of Mackenzie’s followers began to emerge in mid-March, weeks before the mass graves were found, when a local man told police that his brother and his wife had starved their children to death in the forest on Mackenzie’s orders. Officers went to the forest and found two of the couple’s sons buried in shallow graves.

Mackenzie was arrested, and police asked a Malindi court to detain him pending murder investigations, but a magistrate freed him on 10,000 shillings ($73) bail. After he was freed, Mackenzie returned to the forest and brought forward his predicted world’s end date to April 15. Police acting on a tip-off returned to the forest on April 13 and found 15 emaciated people lying in the forest. The following day, Mackenzie was arrested again, and police began combing through the forest more systematically. On April 21, they began exhuming mass graves.

The case highlights the danger of cults and the need for authorities to monitor and take action against those who seek to isolate and exploit vulnerable people. Mackenzie’s extreme teachings led to the deaths of over a hundred people, including children, and the trauma of hundreds more. It is a tragedy that could have been prevented if action had been taken earlier.

