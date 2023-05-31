“Kenzie Hansen Big Brother season 23 winner Xavier Prather fiancé”: Get to Know Kenzie Hansen, the Fiancé of Big Brother Season 23 Winner Xavier Prather as They Announce Their Engagement.

Big Brother Season 23 Winner Xavier Prather Announces Engagement to Kenzie Hansen

Xavier Prather, the winner of Big Brother season 23, has recently announced his engagement to Kenzie Hansen on social media. The reality star popped the question in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where they were later joined by friends and family.

Hansen is a pediatric orthopedic technician, and the couple first appeared on each other’s social media feeds in 2021, dressed up as Frozone and Elastigirl for Halloween.

During his time on Big Brother, several female cast members expressed their interest in Prather, but he didn’t display interest in anyone in particular. Fans thought that he and Alyssa Lopez might eventually get together, but nothing ever happened.

Kenzie Hansen earned a bachelor’s degree in science and human biology at Michigan State University from 2013 to 2017. She returned to the university three years later and earned her graduate certification in medical neuroscience with a 4.0 GPA.

She has worked at Corewell Heath for the past five years, in various roles, including an adult critical care nursing assistant and pediatric orthopedic technician, and holds certifications and licenses such as Sales: Closing Strategies, The Headspace Guide to Mindful Workdays, Clinical Terminology, Certified Nursing Assistant, and Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers.

Big Brother Season 25

Big Brother is set to return to screens with season 25 on August 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS. Host Julie Chen Moonves will likely present the show three times a week on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 pm ET, and the show will probably span 82 days, following season 24.

The cast will compete for a grand prize of possibly $750,000, and for the entirety of the season, houseguests will live in a two-story house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and more than 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. The house is located on CBS Studio Center sound stage 18 in Los Angeles.

As fans eagerly await the return of Big Brother, they can keep up with Xavier Prather and Kenzie Hansen’s journey as they plan their wedding and start their life together.

