Keona Kettle Death – Dead : Keona Kettle Obituary : VSU Sophomore has died.

VSU Sophomore, Keona Kettle has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

“VirginiaStateUniversity on Twitter: “The Trojan family is saddened by the news of VSU Sophomore, Keona Kettle, passing. Please read the official statement from President @makolaabdullah. Forever in our hearts.”

The Trojan family is saddened by the news of VSU Sophomore, Keona Kettle, passing. Please read the official statement from President @makolaabdullah. Forever in our hearts. 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/mUNtRgcYcP — VirginiaStateUniversity (@VSU_1882) October 7, 2020

Tributes

———————— –