Kerala Varutharacha Meen Curry Recipe: Mastering Kerala Varutharacha Meen Curry with Abida Rasheed’s Class

Abida Rasheed MasterClass | വറുത്തരച്ച മീൻ കറി | Kerala Varutharacha Meen Curry Recipe
Introduction
Kerala cuisine is a unique blend of flavors, spices, and aromas. One of the most popular dishes is the Kerala Varutharacha Meen Curry, which is made with roasted coconut, spices, and fish. Abida Rasheed, a renowned chef, has mastered the art of making this dish and shares her recipe in this MasterClass.
Ingredients
To make Kerala Varutharacha Meen Curry, you will need the following ingredients:
- 500 grams of fish
- 1 cup of grated coconut
- 2 onions, chopped
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- 1 tablespoon of ginger garlic paste
- 2 green chilies, slit
- 1 teaspoon of red chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon of coriander powder
- 1/2 teaspoon of cumin powder
- 1/2 teaspoon of fennel powder
- 1 sprig of curry leaves
- 2 tablespoons of oil
- Salt to taste
- Water as required
Method
Follow these steps to make Kerala Varutharacha Meen Curry:
- First, clean and wash the fish pieces and marinate them with turmeric powder and salt. Set aside for 10 minutes.
- In a pan, dry roast the grated coconut until it turns golden brown. Remove from heat and let it cool down.
- Grind the roasted coconut with a little water to make a smooth paste.
- In a separate pan, heat oil and add chopped onions. Sauté until the onions turn translucent.
- Add ginger garlic paste, green chilies, and curry leaves. Sauté for a few more minutes.
- Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy.
- Add red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, fennel powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for a minute.
- Add the ground coconut paste and mix well. Cook for a few minutes until the oil separates from the mixture.
- Add water as required to adjust the consistency of the curry.
- Once the curry comes to a boil, add the marinated fish pieces and cook for 10-15 minutes until the fish is cooked through.
- Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice.
Tips
Here are some tips to keep in mind while making Kerala Varutharacha Meen Curry:
- Use fresh fish for the best flavor and texture.
- Roast the coconut until it turns golden brown to bring out the nutty flavor.
- Adjust the amount of water to get the desired consistency of the curry.
- You can add tamarind pulp for a tangy flavor if you prefer.
Conclusion
Kerala Varutharacha Meen Curry is a delicious and flavorful dish that is perfect for a family dinner or a special occasion. With Abida Rasheed’s MasterClass, you can learn to make this dish like a pro and impress your guests with your culinary skills. Follow the recipe and tips to make a perfect Kerala Varutharacha Meen Curry every time.
- Kerala cuisine
- Fish curry
- Traditional Indian cooking
- Abida Rasheed recipes
- MasterClass cooking tutorial
News Source : Abida Rasheed
Source Link :Abida Rasheed MasterClass | വറുത്തരച്ച മീൻ കറി | Kerala Varutharacha Meen Curry Recipe/