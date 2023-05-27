Kerala Varutharacha Meen Curry Recipe: Mastering Kerala Varutharacha Meen Curry with Abida Rasheed’s Class

Abida Rasheed MasterClass | വറുത്തരച്ച മീൻ കറി | Kerala Varutharacha Meen Curry Recipe

Introduction

Kerala cuisine is a unique blend of flavors, spices, and aromas. One of the most popular dishes is the Kerala Varutharacha Meen Curry, which is made with roasted coconut, spices, and fish. Abida Rasheed, a renowned chef, has mastered the art of making this dish and shares her recipe in this MasterClass.

Ingredients

To make Kerala Varutharacha Meen Curry, you will need the following ingredients:

500 grams of fish

1 cup of grated coconut

2 onions, chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 tablespoon of ginger garlic paste

2 green chilies, slit

1 teaspoon of red chili powder

1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1 teaspoon of coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon of cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon of fennel powder

1 sprig of curry leaves

2 tablespoons of oil

Salt to taste

Water as required

Method

Follow these steps to make Kerala Varutharacha Meen Curry:

First, clean and wash the fish pieces and marinate them with turmeric powder and salt. Set aside for 10 minutes. In a pan, dry roast the grated coconut until it turns golden brown. Remove from heat and let it cool down. Grind the roasted coconut with a little water to make a smooth paste. In a separate pan, heat oil and add chopped onions. Sauté until the onions turn translucent. Add ginger garlic paste, green chilies, and curry leaves. Sauté for a few more minutes. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy. Add red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, fennel powder, and salt. Mix well and cook for a minute. Add the ground coconut paste and mix well. Cook for a few minutes until the oil separates from the mixture. Add water as required to adjust the consistency of the curry. Once the curry comes to a boil, add the marinated fish pieces and cook for 10-15 minutes until the fish is cooked through. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice.

Tips

Here are some tips to keep in mind while making Kerala Varutharacha Meen Curry:

Use fresh fish for the best flavor and texture.

Roast the coconut until it turns golden brown to bring out the nutty flavor.

Adjust the amount of water to get the desired consistency of the curry.

You can add tamarind pulp for a tangy flavor if you prefer.

Conclusion

Kerala Varutharacha Meen Curry is a delicious and flavorful dish that is perfect for a family dinner or a special occasion. With Abida Rasheed’s MasterClass, you can learn to make this dish like a pro and impress your guests with your culinary skills. Follow the recipe and tips to make a perfect Kerala Varutharacha Meen Curry every time.

