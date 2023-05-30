Kerala youth Jude Chacko shot dead in Philadelphia, US robbery attempt

Jude Chacko – focus on victim name : 21-year-old Jude Chacko shot dead in Philadelphia, US during robbery attempt

Jude Chacko, a 21-year-old from Ayoor in Kollam, Kerala, was shot dead in Philadelphia, United States on May 29. Chacko had been residing in the US with his parents for over 30 years. He was returning from work when he was attacked by two men during a robbery attempt. Chacko was a student who also worked part-time. His funeral will be held in Malankara Catholic Church in Philadelphia. This incident is the latest in a string of similar incidents where Indians have been targeted in the US.

News Source : TNM Staff

