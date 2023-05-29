Keri Ka Sharbat Recipe: Recipe for Keri Ka Sharbat: A Refreshing Summer Drink Made with Raw Mangoes

Keri Ka Sharbat Recipe | Raw Mango Squash | Aam Panna | Kachay Aam Ka Sharbat | Summer Special Drink

Summer is here, and the scorching heat is making us crave for something refreshing and rejuvenating. One such drink that can instantly refresh and energize us is the Keri Ka Sharbat or Raw Mango Squash. This summer special drink is not only delicious but also has several health benefits. In this article, we will share with you the recipe for making Keri Ka Sharbat at home.

Ingredients

The ingredients needed to make Keri Ka Sharbat are:

2-3 raw mangoes

1 cup sugar

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

1 tsp black salt

1 tsp black pepper powder

Mint leaves for garnishing

Ice cubes

Method

Making Keri Ka Sharbat is easy and requires minimal effort. Here is the step-by-step method to make this delicious summer drink:

Wash the raw mangoes and boil them in a pressure cooker for 3-4 whistles. Once the pressure cooker cools down, peel the mangoes and extract the pulp using a spoon. Add the pulp to a blender and blend it well to make a smooth paste. In a pan, add sugar and 1 cup of water and heat it until the sugar dissolves completely. Add the mango pulp to the sugar syrup and mix well. Now, add roasted cumin powder, black salt, and black pepper powder to the mixture and stir well. Add ice cubes to the mixture and stir well. Pour the Keri Ka Sharbat into glasses and garnish with mint leaves.

Your delicious and refreshing Keri Ka Sharbat is ready to be served.

Variations

There are several variations of Keri Ka Sharbat that you can try. Here are some popular variations:

Aam Panna

Aam Panna is a popular variation of Keri Ka Sharbat that is made by adding mint leaves, ginger, and roasted cumin powder to the mango pulp. This variation is not only refreshing but also aids digestion and helps in preventing heatstroke.

Kachay Aam Ka Sharbat

Kachay Aam Ka Sharbat is another variation of Keri Ka Sharbat that is made by adding raw mango slices, mint leaves, and black salt to water and boiling it. Once the mixture cools down, it is blended and strained to remove any pulp. This variation is a perfect summer cooler and is great for maintaining electrolyte balance in the body.

Health Benefits

Keri Ka Sharbat is not only a delicious summer drink but also has several health benefits. Some of the health benefits of Keri Ka Sharbat are:

It is a great source of Vitamin C and helps in boosting immunity.

It aids digestion and helps in preventing constipation.

It helps in preventing heatstroke and dehydration during summers.

It is a natural coolant and helps in maintaining body temperature.

It is low in calories and is a great alternative to sugary drinks.

Conclusion

Keri Ka Sharbat or Raw Mango Squash is a delicious and refreshing summer drink that is easy to make and has several health benefits. With its tangy and sweet taste, it is a perfect summer cooler that can instantly refresh and energize you. So, what are you waiting for? Try this recipe today and beat the heat this summer!

