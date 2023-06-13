Kernersville shooting claims life of a woman today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Late on Monday night, Kernersville police were called to Club Road in response to a shooting. Upon their arrival, they discovered a woman who had sustained a gunshot wound. Tragically, she later passed away due to her injuries. Authorities have indicated that this appears to be an isolated incident and that the general public is not in danger. The investigation is ongoing. For more news coverage, viewers can download the WFMY+ app or access it on their streaming devices such as Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

News Source : Teyah Glenn

Source Link :Woman killed in shooting in Kernersville/