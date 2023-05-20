Kerrie Orozco Memorial Ballfield : Omaha Police Officer Kerrie Orozco killed in line of duty while trying to arrest suspect

“Remembering Kerrie Orozco: The Fallen Officer Killed by Suspect Marcus D. Wheeler”

In 2015, Omaha police officer Kerrie Orozco was fatally shot while attempting to arrest a wanted suspect, Marcus D. Wheeler, whom also died from injuries sustained during the altercation. Orozco had been serving in the force for seven years and was only hours away from starting her maternity leave. Following her death, thousands paid tribute to the officer and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer spoke at her funeral, expressing gratitude for the nation’s support and the legacy Orozco left behind. Over 3,000 people attended her service and in 2019, the city of Omaha Parks and Recreation opened the Kerrie Orozco Memorial Ballfield in her honor. Orozco was known for volunteering with children and coaching youth baseball on the field now named after her. Additionally, a bridge in Walnut, known as the Kerrie Orozco Memorial Bridge, was dedicated to her memory.

News Source : KETV

