Kerry Cummings’ Death in 1997 Identified by Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office: A Worldwide News Update

Kerry Cummings Obituary: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Woman Killed in 1997

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has identified the remains of Kerry Cummings, a woman who was murdered in 1997. Cummings’ body was found in a remote area of Humboldt County, California, and had been unidentified for over two decades.

According to the authorities, Cummings’ case had been a cold case for many years until a breakthrough in DNA technology helped to identify her remains. The Sheriff’s Office worked with the DNA Doe Project, a non-profit organization that uses DNA analysis to identify unidentified persons.

Cummings, who was 33 years old at the time of her death, was described as a kind and loving person by her family. Her obituary notes that she loved animals, gardening, and spending time with her family.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating Cummings’ murder and is asking anyone with information to come forward. They are urging the public to contact them if they have any information about the case.

Cummings’ family has expressed their gratitude to the Sheriff’s Office and the DNA Doe Project for bringing closure to their loved one’s case. They hope that justice will be served for Kerry and that her killer will be brought to justice.

Kerry Cummings Obituary Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Cold case Unsolved murder