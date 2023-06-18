Kershaw County Fatal Crash Claims Life of Patricia Hair, Obituary Released

Patricia Hair, Woman In Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in Kershaw County

Patricia Hair, 55, passed away on September 10th, 2021 in a tragic single-vehicle crash in Kershaw County. The accident occurred on Highway 521 near Westville Road.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Hair was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla when she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Hair was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, two sons, and a daughter.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Funeral arrangements for Hair are pending at this time.

