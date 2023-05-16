“Ketamine for Depression Treatment”: Consumer Health News: Comprehensive Guide to Ketamine for Treating Depression

Ketamine: A New Method for Treating Depression

Depression is a debilitating disease that affects millions of people worldwide. Traditional treatments like depression medication and psychotherapy don’t work for everyone, leaving many feeling hopeless and stuck. However, there is a new possible method for treating depression: ketamine therapy.

What is Ketamine?

Ketamine is a dissociative drug that was first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as anesthesia for surgery. It has also been used as a street drug under different names like Special K. Doctors sometimes prescribe ketamine for “off-label” uses, including for pain management and treating people who have depression and suicidal thoughts.

How Does Ketamine Therapy Help Depression?

Ketamine has been shown to temporarily loosen up the default network in the brain, which is responsible for negative thinking patterns in people with depression. This process, known as neuroplasticity, creates new neural pathways in the brain and strengthens existing ones, making it easier to establish new ways of thinking.

What Types of Depression Can Ketamine Help With?

Ketamine therapy has been shown to have strong, fast antidepressant effects for people with treatment-resistant depression, as well as for those with suicidal thoughts, bipolar depression, and unipolar depression. However, these effects are short-lived. Combining cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) with just one dose of ketamine can extend the drug’s antidepressant effects for 30 days or more.

How Does Ketamine Treatment for Depression Work?

Prior to ketamine infusion therapy for depression, a preliminary consultation and screening are done to ensure that your health and medication profile allow you to take ketamine. On the day of your first treatment, a nurse inserts an IV with the ketamine infusion. The entire session takes 40 to 60 minutes. After six treatments given over two weeks, the majority of participants had a 50% or greater reduction in their treatment-resistant depression symptoms, and 25% went into full remission.

What are Ketamine’s Side Effects?

Short-term side effects of ketamine include feeling dissociated or disconnected from your body, euphoria, nausea, dizziness, blurry vision, headache, mood changes, light or sound sensitivity, and drowsiness. Over the long term, ketamine may cause addiction, urinary and bladder problems, and liver damage. Ketamine can also elevate the heart rate and blood pressure, so patients with preexisting health conditions should speak with their doctors before seeking treatment.

The main benefit of ketamine for depression is that it can temporarily loosen up your network and makes you learn more things and move towards more positive thinking that makes you feel better.

In conclusion, ketamine therapy is a promising new method for treating depression. However, it is important to speak with your doctor and undergo a preliminary consultation and screening to ensure that ketamine is right for you. Additionally, it is important to be aware of the short-term and long-term side effects and to undergo treatment under the supervision of a medical professional.

News Source : Kirstie Ganobsik

Source Link :Everything to Know About Ketamine for Depression Treatment – Consumer Health News/