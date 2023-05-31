“Ketamine for Treatment-Resistant Depression”: Consumer Health News: Ketamine Equals ECT in Treating Treatment-Resistant Depression

Ketamine Noninferior to Electroconvulsive Therapy for Treatment-Resistant Depression

Patients with treatment-resistant major depression without psychosis may benefit from ketamine, which is noninferior to electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study was conducted by researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston who conducted an open-label, randomized, noninferiority trial involving patients referred to ECT clinics for treatment-resistant major depression without psychosis. Participants were randomly assigned to receive ketamine or ECT. The study found that 55.4% of patients in the ketamine group and 41.2% of patients in the ECT group had a response to treatment. The two groups had similar improvements in patient-reported quality of life. After three weeks of treatment, ECT appeared to be associated with a decrease in memory recall, but recovery was gradual during follow-up. The results of the study are immediately transferable to the clinical setting, according to the researchers. Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.

Treatment-resistant depression is a serious condition that affects millions of people worldwide. Patients with treatment-resistant depression often do not respond to traditional forms of treatment, such as antidepressant medication and psychotherapy. ECT is a well-established treatment for treatment-resistant depression, but it can cause side effects, including memory loss. Ketamine is a newer treatment for treatment-resistant depression that has shown promise in previous studies.

The study conducted by the researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston involved 403 patients referred to ECT clinics for treatment-resistant major depression without psychosis. The patients were randomly assigned to receive either ketamine or ECT. Patients in the ECT group received treatment three times per week, while patients in the ketamine group received treatment twice per week during an initial three-week treatment phase. After three weeks of treatment, patients in both groups were followed up for four weeks.

The study found that ketamine was noninferior to ECT for the treatment of treatment-resistant major depression without psychosis. The study’s primary outcome was a response to treatment, defined as a decrease of at least 50% from baseline in the score on the 16-item Quick Inventory of Depressive Symptomatology-Self-Report. The study found that 55.4% of patients in the ketamine group had a response to treatment, compared to 41.2% of patients in the ECT group. The difference between the two groups was statistically significant, with a P-value of less than 0.001 for noninferiority of ketamine to ECT.

The study also found that the two groups had similar improvements in patient-reported quality of life. However, after three weeks of treatment, ECT appeared to be associated with a decrease in memory recall. The memory recall gradually recovered during follow-up.

The results of the study are immediately transferable to the clinical setting, according to the researchers. “People with treatment-resistant depression suffer a great deal, so it is exciting that studies like this are adding new options for them,” said Amit Anand, MD, one of the study’s authors, in a statement.

Ketamine is a promising new treatment for treatment-resistant depression that has shown promise in previous studies. However, the long-term effects of ketamine use are not yet known. The study’s authors noted that further research is needed to determine the long-term efficacy and safety of ketamine for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression.

In conclusion, the study conducted by researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston found that ketamine is noninferior to ECT for the treatment of treatment-resistant major depression without psychosis. The results of the study are immediately transferable to the clinical setting, providing a new option for patients with treatment-resistant depression. However, further research is needed to determine the long-term efficacy and safety of ketamine for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression.

Treatment-resistant depression Ketamine therapy ECT therapy Noninferiority trials Consumer health news

News Source : Elana Gotkine

Source Link :Ketamine Noninferior to ECT for Treatment-Resistant Depression – Consumer Health News/