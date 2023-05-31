Ketamine Nasal Spray for Migraines: Consumer Health News: Ketamine Nasal Spray as a Potential Treatment for Migraines

Nasal Spray Containing Ketamine May Help Relieve Migraine Headaches

Migraine headaches are recurring headaches of moderate to severe intensity, often accompanied by nausea and light sensitivity. It is a condition that can be disabling and affect daily life. While there are various treatment options available for migraines, some patients may not respond to conventional therapies. However, a new study suggests that a nasal spray containing ketamine might help relieve migraine headaches when other treatments fail.

Ketamine is a synthetic anesthetic with hallucinogenic effects that is sometimes used intravenously for migraine headaches. It is also being tried for treatment-resistant depression. However, it is a potentially addictive “party” drug and is not suitable for everyone. The nasal spray containing ketamine is more convenient to use than the intravenous administration, but it also increases the potential for misuse.

In the trial, researchers found that 49% of migraine sufferers who used the nasal spray found it very effective in relieving pain. Forty percent said it was somewhat effective, and nearly 36% said it improved their quality of life. Senior researcher Dr. Michael Marmura, a headache specialist at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, noted that the nasal spray is for patients who have tried several other treatments that have not been effective and for patients who are significantly disabled by their pain. However, it is not for patients with a history of substance abuse.

The drug is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of migraines, and it is not commercially available as a nasal spray. Dr. Salman Azhar, a neurologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, who had no part in the study, said that the results are inconclusive and not strong enough to lead to a recommendation to use nasal ketamine as a treatment for acute refractory migraines.

For the study, Marmura’s team reviewed the reports of 169 men and women who had used ketamine nasal spray to treat their migraine headaches. More than two-thirds had daily migraines, and 85% had tried three or more medications to prevent their headaches and were currently using two. Participants reported using the nasal spray six times over an average of 10 days a month. Compared with other pain relievers, 43% said the nasal spray was “much better,” and 30% said it was “somewhat better.” Nearly 75% said they used fewer pain relievers when using nasal ketamine spray.

Almost three-quarters reported at least one side effect, including fatigue, double/blurred vision, and cognitive effects such as confusion, dissociation, vivid dreams, and hallucinations. These effects were mostly temporary, according to Marmura. However, addiction to the drug is the most worrisome side effect. Among these patients, 23 used ketamine daily, and 37 used the spray more than 15 days a month.

The study also had limitations, and the researchers said that most participants used other medications alongside ketamine, making it hard to evaluate the benefit of the spray alone. Dr. Rick Godley, an otolaryngologist in Rhode Island and president of the Association of Migraine Disorders, said that ketamine works by reducing the activity of glutamate, a neurotransmitter involved in pain, mood, thinking, and memory. He added that the role of ketamine in migraine management remains unclear but could be an alternative medication for those who have acute refractory headaches.

Godley is also concerned about potential misuse of ketamine, stating that “with a delivery system that can be used independent of professional supervision, intranasal ketamine could be abused.” He noted that the drug which has been used recreationally for its thought-bending and hallucinogenic qualities could be used in excess and combined with alcohol and other drugs.

In conclusion, while the study suggests that nasal spray containing ketamine may help relieve migraine headaches when other treatments fail, its misuse potential, and addictive properties make it unsuitable for everyone. Further research is required to determine the safety and efficacy of this treatment option for migraine sufferers.

News Source : Steven Reinberg

Source Link :Ketamine Nasal Spray Could Be New Treatment for Migraines – Consumer Health News/