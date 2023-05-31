Ketamine Nasal Spray for Migraines: Health: Nasal Spray Containing Ketamine May Offer Promising Relief for Migraine Sufferers

Nasal Ketamine Spray May Help Relieve Migraine Pain, Study Suggests

A new study suggests that a nasal spray containing ketamine may help relieve migraine headaches in patients for whom other treatments have failed. Ketamine is a synthetic anesthetic with hallucinogenic effects, sometimes used intravenously for migraines and being tried for treatment-resistant depression. However, it is also a potentially addictive “party” drug and is not suitable for patients with a history of substance abuse. The nasal spray is more convenient than intravenous ketamine, but this also increases the potential for misuse. The drug is not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of migraines and is not commercially available as a nasal spray.

Study Results

In the study, 49% of migraine sufferers who used the nasal spray found it very effective in relieving pain. 40% said it was somewhat effective and nearly 36% said it improved their quality of life. The drug is for patients who have tried several other treatments that have not been effective and for those who are significantly disabled by their pain. People with migraines have recurring headaches of moderate to severe intensity, often accompanied by nausea and light sensitivity, and the condition can be disabling.

Limitations and Side Effects

The study had limitations, as most participants used other medications alongside ketamine, making it hard to evaluate the benefit of the spray alone. Almost three-quarters of participants reported at least one side effect, including fatigue, double/blurred vision, and cognitive effects such as confusion, dissociation, vivid dreams, and hallucinations. These effects were mostly temporary, but addiction to the drug is the most worrisome side effect. Among the patients, 23 used ketamine daily and 37 used the spray more than 15 days a month.

Expert Opinions

Dr. Salman Azhar, a neurologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City who had no part in the study, said the results are inconclusive and “not strong enough to lead to a recommendation to use nasal ketamine as a treatment for acute refractory migraines.” Dr. Rick Godley, an otolaryngologist in Rhode Island and president of the Association of Migraine Disorders, said that the role of ketamine in migraine management remains unclear but that it is an alternative medication for those who have acute refractory headaches. He is also concerned about the potential misuse of ketamine and the lack of prospective research studies where clinicians do not know which medicine is being delivered and set guidelines for the safe frequency and duration of use.

Conclusion

The report was published online in the journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine and suggests that nasal ketamine spray may be a more convenient alternative rescue medicine when other treatments fail for some patients. However, this drug is not a first-line drug for migraine headache relief and holds promise only for some. It is important to consult with a healthcare provider before using any medication, especially one that is not approved by regulatory agencies for a specific condition.

