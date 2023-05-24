“Keto banana jam recipe”: Keto Banana Jam Recipe: Enjoy Your Favorite Spread Without Guilt [Video]

Chunky Keto Banana Jam Recipe

If you’re following a keto diet, you don’t have to miss out on indulging in sweet treats. Jam is one of those sweet things that everybody loves, and if you’ve been baking pies and banana bread, you need this chunky keto banana jam recipe in your life because it’s got all the flavor without the sugar.

A Versatile Recipe

The recipe is also fun to put together because you can play around with different ingredients for the jam but also what you’re going to use it for. You can make banana cream pie, banana bread, and even use it to make your own keto-style chutney. It’s a different recipe that you’ll be making more often.

Ingredients

3 ripe bananas, mashed

1 cup fresh or frozen raspberries

1/4 cup chia seeds

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey (optional)

Instructions

In a small saucepan, combine the mashed bananas, raspberries, and lemon juice. Heat over medium heat until the mixture starts to simmer. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the chia seeds and honey (if using). Cook for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture thickens and the fruit breaks down. Remove from the heat and let cool before storing in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Enjoy!

This chunky keto banana jam is perfect for spreading on toast, muffins, or pancakes. You can also use it as a filling for cakes or as a topping for yogurt or ice cream. The possibilities are endless!

So, go ahead and try this delicious recipe and enjoy all the sweetness without the guilt. Your taste buds will thank you for it!

