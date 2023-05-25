Keto Memorial Day Recipe: Memorial Day Mini Pavlovas Recipe with a Keto Twist

Keto Memorial Day Mini Pavlovas Recipe
Memorial Day is a time to remember and honor those who have served in the military and lost their lives in service to our country. It is also a time for family and friends to gather and celebrate the start of summer. What better way to celebrate than with a delicious dessert that is keto-friendly and perfect for the occasion? These mini pavlovas are light, airy, and topped with fresh berries, making them the perfect dessert for any Memorial Day gathering.
Ingredients:
- 4 egg whites
- 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup granulated Swerve sweetener
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon white vinegar
- 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup mixed berries
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 250 degrees F.
- In a large bowl, beat the egg whites, cream of tartar, and salt until stiff peaks form.
- Add the Swerve sweetener, 1 tablespoon at a time, while continuing to beat the egg whites until they are glossy and hold stiff peaks.
- Beat in the vanilla extract and white vinegar.
- Pipe or spoon the meringue mixture onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, creating 8-10 small circles.
- Create a small well in the center of each circle using the back of a spoon.
- Bake for 1 hour or until the meringues are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
- Allow the meringues to cool completely on the baking sheet.
- In a separate bowl, beat the heavy whipping cream and vanilla extract until stiff peaks form.
- Spoon the whipped cream into the center of each meringue.
- Top the whipped cream with mixed berries.
- Serve and enjoy!
Why This Recipe Works:
This keto-friendly mini pavlova recipe is perfect for Memorial Day because it is light, airy, and topped with fresh berries. The meringue is made with Swerve sweetener, which is a sugar substitute that is keto-friendly and does not raise blood sugar levels. The meringue is also gluten-free, making it a great option for anyone with gluten sensitivities. The whipped cream is made with heavy whipping cream, which is a keto-friendly option that is high in fat and low in carbs. The addition of vanilla extract adds a sweet and creamy flavor to the whipped cream. The fresh mixed berries on top of the whipped cream add a burst of color and flavor to the dessert. Berries are also a great option for anyone on the keto diet because they are low in carbs and high in fiber.
Overall, this keto Memorial Day mini pavlova recipe is a delicious dessert that is perfect for any Memorial Day gathering. It is easy to make, keto-friendly, and sure to impress your guests. So why not give it a try this Memorial Day and honor those who have served our country in the best way possible – with a delicious dessert.
- Keto Memorial Day desserts
- Low-carb Pavlova recipe
- Sugar-free Memorial Day desserts
- Keto-friendly holiday treats
- Mini Pavlova recipe for Memorial Day
News Source : Carb Manager
Source Link :Keto Memorial Day Mini Pavlovas Recipe/