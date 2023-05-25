Keto Memorial Day Recipe: Memorial Day Mini Pavlovas Recipe with a Keto Twist

Keto Memorial Day Mini Pavlovas Recipe

Memorial Day is a time to remember and honor those who have served in the military and lost their lives in service to our country. It is also a time for family and friends to gather and celebrate the start of summer. What better way to celebrate than with a delicious dessert that is keto-friendly and perfect for the occasion? These mini pavlovas are light, airy, and topped with fresh berries, making them the perfect dessert for any Memorial Day gathering.

Ingredients:

4 egg whites

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup granulated Swerve sweetener

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon white vinegar

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup mixed berries

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 250 degrees F. In a large bowl, beat the egg whites, cream of tartar, and salt until stiff peaks form. Add the Swerve sweetener, 1 tablespoon at a time, while continuing to beat the egg whites until they are glossy and hold stiff peaks. Beat in the vanilla extract and white vinegar. Pipe or spoon the meringue mixture onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, creating 8-10 small circles. Create a small well in the center of each circle using the back of a spoon. Bake for 1 hour or until the meringues are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Allow the meringues to cool completely on the baking sheet. In a separate bowl, beat the heavy whipping cream and vanilla extract until stiff peaks form. Spoon the whipped cream into the center of each meringue. Top the whipped cream with mixed berries. Serve and enjoy!

Why This Recipe Works:

This keto-friendly mini pavlova recipe is perfect for Memorial Day because it is light, airy, and topped with fresh berries. The meringue is made with Swerve sweetener, which is a sugar substitute that is keto-friendly and does not raise blood sugar levels. The meringue is also gluten-free, making it a great option for anyone with gluten sensitivities. The whipped cream is made with heavy whipping cream, which is a keto-friendly option that is high in fat and low in carbs. The addition of vanilla extract adds a sweet and creamy flavor to the whipped cream. The fresh mixed berries on top of the whipped cream add a burst of color and flavor to the dessert. Berries are also a great option for anyone on the keto diet because they are low in carbs and high in fiber.

Overall, this keto Memorial Day mini pavlova recipe is a delicious dessert that is perfect for any Memorial Day gathering. It is easy to make, keto-friendly, and sure to impress your guests. So why not give it a try this Memorial Day and honor those who have served our country in the best way possible – with a delicious dessert.

