“Keto Memorial Day Recipes”: 15 Memorial Day Recipes for the Keto Diet

15 Delicious Keto Memorial Day Recipe Ideas

Memorial Day is just around the corner, and it’s time to start planning your cookout. If you’re on a keto diet, you might be wondering what you can eat that’s both delicious and low-carb. We’ve got you covered with these 15 keto Memorial Day recipe ideas that everyone will love!

Grilled Chicken Wings – Texan BBQ Style

Mouthwatering keto bbq chicken wings Texas style. This tasty chicken wings recipe – Texan BBQ chicken style, can be barbecued on the grill or baked in the oven. Sweet and spicy.

Keto Broccoli Salad

The simplicity and high nutritional value make this delicious keto broccoli salad recipe so good. Plus, it’s super easy to make.

Keto Sticky Lamb Ribs

These Keto BBQ Lamb Riblets are crispy, sticky, and melt in your mouth. They are lightly spiced with our Chermoula spice rub and coated in our (no longer) secret BBQ sauce.

Keto Coleslaw – Tangy & Crunchy

This keto coleslaw recipe is a low-carb, creamy, tangy, and colorful side dish. This classic cabbage salad is a staple recipe for BBQ and other meat dishes everyone can enjoy.

Keto Buffalo Chicken Sliders

These Keto Buffalo Chicken Sliders are delicious mini burgers for your Memorial Day cookout. Pre-cook the chicken the night before and take it with you. The spicy, buttery chicken, topped with crunchy, creamy coleslaw, is a great combination!

Pulled Pork Sliders

These delicious Keto Pulled Pork Sliders are perfect for Memorial Day, cookouts, potlucks, or your game day feast. It’s easy to scale up this recipe to feed a crowd.

Bacon Wrapped Cabbage

Bacon Wrapped Cabbage can also be cooked on the BBQ/grill. Cook on a flat grill plate over medium heat, turning frequently until the bacon is crispy and the cabbage is tender.

Bacon Wrapped Chipolatas

This Bacon Wrapped Chipolatas recipe is very low-carb and keto-friendly as we use only quality chipolatas, bacon, and a homemade sugar-free BBQ sauce.

Pork Belly Bites

This juicy and sweet pork belly bites recipe is one of our favorite ways to enjoy this delicious cut of meat.

Parmesan Chicken Wings

These delicious Keto Parmesan Chicken Wings are crunchy and garlicky. They are an ideal appetizer for game night or dinner.

Keto Caesar Salad

Our Keto Caesar Salad is one of the most frequent meals we eat. It’s loaded with all the low-carb favorites; bacon, parmesan, boiled eggs & don’t forget those delicious Keto Bread Croutons.

Keto Garlic Shrimp

You can whip up this delicious keto garlic shrimp recipe in under 5 minutes with just 4 ingredients. The hack is in our secret ingredient that combines all the flavors you want, making it easy to make and quick to cook. You will be surprised.

Keto Cheeseburger

This Keto Cheeseburger recipe is simple, easy to make, tender & juicy for a delicious lunch or dinner. It can be served as an open hamburger or with Keto burger buns.

Lamb Keto Burgers

This Keto Lamb and Halloumi Burgers recipe is very easy to cook. It makes delicious juicy patties perfect for your next cookout!

Keto Nachos

This delicious Keto Nachos is made with pork rinds instead of corn chips. They are quick, easy to make, just 2g net carbs, and super tasty.

These 15 keto Memorial Day recipe ideas are perfect for your next cookout or potluck. With grilled, oven, and BBQ-cooked recipes, there’s something for everyone. You can make most of these dishes ahead of time and reheat them, making your cookout stress-free. Share these recipes with your friends and family, and enjoy a delicious and healthy Memorial Day weekend!

Low carb Memorial Day recipes Keto barbecue recipes Memorial Day keto meal ideas Grilled keto recipes for Memorial Day Healthy Memorial Day recipes for the ketogenic diet

News Source : My Keto Kitchen

Source Link :15 Keto Memorial Day Recipe Ideas/