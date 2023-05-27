Keto Sweetened Condensed Milk Recipe: Recipe for Sweetened Condensed Milk Using Keto-friendly Ingredients

Keto Sweetened Condensed Milk Recipe: A Delicious and Healthy Alternative

Sweetened condensed milk is a staple ingredient in many desserts, from pies to fudge to ice cream. However, traditional sweetened condensed milk is loaded with sugar, making it off-limits for those following a keto or low-carb lifestyle. Fortunately, there is a simple and delicious solution: keto sweetened condensed milk.

What is Keto Sweetened Condensed Milk?

Keto sweetened condensed milk is a low-carb and sugar-free version of the traditional sweetened condensed milk. It is made with low-carb sweeteners, such as erythritol or stevia, and heavy cream, resulting in a creamy and sweet mixture that is perfect for keto-friendly desserts.

Why Use Keto Sweetened Condensed Milk?

Using keto sweetened condensed milk instead of traditional sweetened condensed milk allows you to enjoy your favorite desserts without breaking your keto or low-carb diet. It also provides a healthier alternative for those looking to reduce their sugar intake.

How to Make Keto Sweetened Condensed Milk

Making keto sweetened condensed milk is easy and only requires a few ingredients:

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup low-carb sweetener (such as erythritol or stevia)

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract (optional)

Here’s how to make it:

Combine the heavy cream, low-carb sweetener, and salt in a saucepan. Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the sweetener has dissolved. Reduce the heat to low and continue to simmer the mixture for 30-40 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it has thickened and reduced in volume by about half. Remove the mixture from the heat and stir in the vanilla extract (if using). Let the mixture cool to room temperature, then transfer it to an airtight container and store it in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

How to Use Keto Sweetened Condensed Milk

Keto sweetened condensed milk can be used in any recipe that calls for traditional sweetened condensed milk. Here are a few ideas:

Keto fudge

Keto ice cream

Keto pies and tarts

Keto cheesecake

Keto hot chocolate

Conclusion

Keto sweetened condensed milk is a delicious and healthy alternative to traditional sweetened condensed milk. It is easy to make and can be used in a variety of keto-friendly desserts. Give it a try and see how it can transform your favorite recipes into keto-friendly treats!

