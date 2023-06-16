Kettering shooting victim’s mother shares her thoughts – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The mother of a young woman who was shot and killed in her Kettering home has spoken out. Tina Still released a statement to News Center 7, describing her daughter, Sierra, as a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend who had a contagious smile and left an impact on everyone she met. Sierra, a graduate of Wayne High School class of 2013, was also Tina’s best friend, and they spoke every day. Sierra was found dead in a bathroom after being shot multiple times, and Taveon Glenn, 27, is facing two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault. Glenn is currently in Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond and appeared in court on Thursday.

Kettering shooting Mother speaks out Crime victim advocacy Gun violence prevention Community support for victims

News Source : WHIO Staff

Source Link :Mother of Kettering woman killed in shooting speaking out – WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio/