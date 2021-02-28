Kev Clifton Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kev Clifton has Died .

RT @DoncasterKnight: We are sad to announce the sudden passing of Kev Clifton. Kev has been part of the rugby family at Castle Park for years, initially as a player but more so in recent years as a key member of the support team. He will be greatly missed and we send our condolences to his family.



